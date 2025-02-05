REBEL ROUNDUP | Trump tariffs delayed, US wants to takeover Gaza, No pipelines through Quebec

About this Episode

Hosted by: Ezra Levant

Today, we're looking at President Trump and Prime Minister Trudeau announcing a delay on tariffs as the trade war between Canada and the US remains paused until at least March.

Plus, after meeting with Israeli PM Netanyahu, Trump announced the US intends to take control over Gaza, aiming to create a "Riviera of the Middle East" in the war-torn region.

And finally, Quebec Premier Legault said there was "no social acceptability" for pipeline projects to travel through the province. What does this mean for future Canadian energy projects?

Watch the video versions of the Rebel Roundup livestream right here on RebelNews.com or on Rumble and YouTube. Tune in live every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).