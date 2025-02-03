REBEL ROUNDUP | Trump vs 'Team Canada', Poilievre's response, Provincial trade barriers

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Tamara Ugolini

Today, we're looking at the trade war that's heating up between Canada and the United States following President Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Canadian goods, and the so-called "Team Canada" response to Trump.

Plus, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, the likely next leader of Canada, shared his response to the tariffs and what he thinks the country should do instead.

And finally, with tensions rising between Canada and the US, interprovincial trade barriers are in the spotlight as Canadians become more aware of the numerous restrictions that prevent goods travelling between the provinces.

