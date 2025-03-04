REBEL ROUNDUP | Trump's tariffs take effect, Canada's response, What comes next?

About this Episode

Hosted by: Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle

Today, U.S. President Donald Trump has followed through on his threat to impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, with 25% charges being placed on Canadian goods and 10% on energy.

Plus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and premiers from across the country are weighing in on the developments. We'll have a look at what Trudeau, Doug Ford, Danielle Smith and others are saying.

And finally, we'll look dive into the questions on everyone's mind: with tariffs now in place, what comes next? How long will tariffs last? What will happen to the economy and how does this play into Canada's upcoming election?

