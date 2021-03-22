RAW FOOTAGE: Rebel team gets $6,000 worth of tickets in Montreal

The protest against Quebec's lockdown on March 13 caught us off-guard here at Rebel News.

We've covered a ton of these protests in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver. Sure, we've covered the curfew in Quebec, but that large demonstration that saw heavily armed riot police use tear gas on demonstrators was a surprise to us.

With that in mind, we sent a team from Toronto to Montreal to cover this weekend's protest. Montreal police, however, had other plans.

Despite their past assurance that media was essential, and thus exempt from curfew restrictions, our team in Quebec this weekend managed to receive $6,000 in charges from Montreal police.

While we're working on our full report of everything we captured over the weekend in Quebec, we can provide this raw footage of police issuing our team tickets.