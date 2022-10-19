Rebel News LIVE! is back...

Rebel News LIVE! is coming back to Toronto and to Calgary — and you’re invited!

It’s on Saturday, November 19 in Toronto and Saturday, November 26 in Calgary...

... and it’s going to be amazing!

Meet your fellow Rebels, and the world's bravest Freedom Heroes!

Hear amazing speakers

Have a great lunch

Get Rebel hats, bumper stickers, books, and other swag

Exercise your freedoms!

Rebel News LIVE! is the most provocative, most interesting, and most freedom-oriented conference in Canada!

Our emcee for Toronto is our very own David Menzies, the most effective investigative journalist in Canada.

Our emcee for Calgary is Sheila Gunn Reid, our Chief Reporter based on her family farm near Edmonton.

Our guest speakers include Rebel journalists, freedom heroes, human rights activists, legal experts, independent journalists, and political leaders.

Additional speakers will be announced closer to the date of the conference.

It’s going to be the most talked-about freedom gathering of the year!

Don’t miss out.

DETAILS:

*All tickets include a light breakfast and lunch

*Free parking available on-site

*Tickets are not refundable

*Speakers and event schedule are subject to change

GET YOUR TICKET NOW!

Rebel News LIVE! Toronto: Saturday, November 19, 2022

Rebel News LIVE! Calgary: Saturday, November 26, 2022

Please contact [email protected] for sponsorship opportunities.