Newest Rebel News contributor Kelly Lamb on schools, COVID and mental health in Saskatchewan

On Friday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Rebel News contributor Kelly Lamb joins Ezra Levant to talk about her report on the Saskatchewan parents pushing back on school COVID rules.

Frequent Rebel News viewers may know Kelly as the gifted songstress from our events at home and abroad. She is also someone who cares deeply about accountability, free speech and civil liberties, and we can't wait to see what she does next.

Ezra welcomes Kelly to the Rebel News team and they talk about how Saskatchewan parents are tired of being told they don't have the authority to choose what is right for their kids.

On how many parents are worried about expressing their vaccination concerns publicly Kelly said to Ezra:

It was nice to see that they spoke of the censorship and how parents are afraid to even hit like on a Facebook post or saying anything at all even questioning one part of the narrative about how this is being done...People are often thinking they're alone so they just say nothing and then nothing happens.

