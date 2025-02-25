🔴 Rebels React: Liberal leadership contenders face off in English debate
Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid provide live coverage and share their thoughts on tonight's English-language Liberal leadership debate.
Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for special coverage of the first Liberal leadership debate!
Show Notes
Tonight, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant and Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid are hosting a special livestream of the English-language debate between the four contenders vying to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader.
Coverage kicks off at 7:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. MT).
Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis faced off for the first time last night in French, with the group set for the second and final debate tonight.
Learn more about the candidates — and what we could expect from our next, likely to be short-lived prime minister — at our website, MeetTheLiberals.com.
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com
Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!
Ezra and Sheila will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!
To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.
"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.
GET YOUR COPY OF EZRA LEVANT'S NEW BOOK!
Rebel News
Staff
Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
M. Kaban commented 2025-02-25 22:26:38 -0500Same crap 💩 same pile, PEOPLE!!!
Lieberals corruption, bugger off,
PLEASE!!!
CANADIANS want REAL CHANGE, NOT POSITIVE CHANGE according the talk from Carney. You had 10
years to do, f**k Carney flags are coming.
-
Susan Ashbrook commented 2025-02-25 21:59:22 -0500 FlagOh gag me with a spoon! They seem to be better at telling us what they think Pierre Poilievre will do rather than what they will do. Love the answers to the question about separating themselves from Trudeau.
-
S M commented 2025-02-25 21:17:47 -0500 FlagNo Bruce, they’re fixated on diverting attention from their own activity and trying to redirect their hate towards the USA while trying to project it onto Canadians to support their “hate campaign,” especially to divert attention, one could put many words in front of “activity” when it comes to these psychopaths.
When your neighbour tells you, you have been robbed by your “banker” you don’t beat up the neighbour for telling you, Canadians have been, robbed, fleeced, manipulated, coerced, threatened and poisoned by the “banker.”
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-02-25 20:43:10 -0500Liberals are such idiots. They’re fixated on Trump when it’s realy about hardening the border and cutting taxes.
-