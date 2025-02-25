🔴 Rebels React: Liberal leadership contenders face off in English debate

Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for special coverage of the first Liberal leadership debate!

Tonight, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant and Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid are hosting a special livestream of the English-language debate between the four contenders vying to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader.

Coverage kicks off at 7:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. MT).

Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis faced off for the first time last night in French, with the group set for the second and final debate tonight.

Learn more about the candidates — and what we could expect from our next, likely to be short-lived prime minister — at our website, MeetTheLiberals.com.

