🔴 Rebels React: Liberal leadership contenders face off in English debate

Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid provide live coverage and share their thoughts on tonight's English-language Liberal leadership debate.

Rebel News
  |   February 25, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   4 Comments

Ezra Levant and Sheila Gunn Reid are LIVE for special coverage of the first Liberal leadership debate!

Show Notes

Tonight, Rebel News boss Ezra Levant and Editor-in-Chief Sheila Gunn Reid are hosting a special livestream of the English-language debate between the four contenders vying to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader.

Coverage kicks off at 7:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. MT).

Mark Carney, Chrystia Freeland, Karina Gould and Frank Baylis faced off for the first time last night in French, with the group set for the second and final debate tonight.

Learn more about the candidates — and what we could expect from our next, likely to be short-lived prime minister — at our website, MeetTheLiberals.com.

COMMENTS

Showing 4 Comments

  • M. Kaban
    commented 2025-02-25 22:26:38 -0500
    Same crap 💩 same pile, PEOPLE!!!
    Lieberals corruption, bugger off,
    PLEASE!!!
    CANADIANS want REAL CHANGE, NOT POSITIVE CHANGE according the talk from Carney. You had 10
    years to do, f**k Carney flags are coming.
  • Susan Ashbrook
    commented 2025-02-25 21:59:22 -0500 Flag
    Oh gag me with a spoon! They seem to be better at telling us what they think Pierre Poilievre will do rather than what they will do. Love the answers to the question about separating themselves from Trudeau.
  • S M
    commented 2025-02-25 21:17:47 -0500 Flag
    No Bruce, they’re fixated on diverting attention from their own activity and trying to redirect their hate towards the USA while trying to project it onto Canadians to support their “hate campaign,” especially to divert attention, one could put many words in front of “activity” when it comes to these psychopaths.

    When your neighbour tells you, you have been robbed by your “banker” you don’t beat up the neighbour for telling you, Canadians have been, robbed, fleeced, manipulated, coerced, threatened and poisoned by the “banker.”
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-25 20:43:10 -0500
    Liberals are such idiots. They’re fixated on Trump when it’s realy about hardening the border and cutting taxes.
  • Bruce Atchison
    followed this page 2025-02-25 20:42:21 -0500