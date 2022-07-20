WATCH: Rebels talk Farmer Rebellion with independent Dutch journalist

E-transfer (Canada):

Blckbx TV is an independent media company in the Netherlands that was founded in November 2020 by former cyclist Flavio Pasquino. An opponent of the hysteria surrounding COVID-19, Pasquino focuses on issues the mainstream media won't discuss.

With the legacy media both in the Netherlands and around the world failing to tell the story of the farmers protesting against Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's radical climate policies, Rebel News sent a team of three journalists — Lewis Brackpool, Lincoln Jay and The Post Millennial's Katie Daviscourt, who was freelancing with our team — to cover the ongoing demonstrations in the country.

After our team's on-the-ground coverage went viral with FarmerRebellion.com, blckbx reached out to Brackpool and Jay and invited them onto Pasquino's show.

In this extended interview from blckbx, our Rebel reporters explain why it was so important for them to travel to the Netherlands and why this story matters not just to Canadians but people across the world.