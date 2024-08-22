Rebuilding Jasper: Samaritan's Purse joins forces with Rebel News to aid fire-ravaged community

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto By Sheila Gunn Reid DONATE: Help Jasper! Rebel News is crowdfunding emergency relief funds to help the wildfire-stricken people of Jasper, Alberta. 100% of these proceeds will go to disaster relief efforts and rebuilding the local community. Please chip in a donation here to help out. DONATE

Residents of Jasper, Alberta, are returning home to ruin. The town, located in the heart of Jasper National Park—a UNESCO World Heritage site—has lost 30% of its historic landscape to a wildfire that swept through the area in July. As the park reopens to those who live and work there, the massive clean-up effort to restore what was lost is just beginning.

The damage to Jasper is extensive, and the road to recovery will be long. While the Federal Government is being scrutinized for its management of the forest, especially after the area was ravaged by an infestation of Mountain Pine beetles years ago, the immediate need is clear: people need help now.

At the end of July, when Jasper was still inaccessible to residents and tourists, and fires continued to burn uncontrollably in the park, Rebel News was on the ground in Hinton, just outside the park boundaries. There, we listened to locals express their frustrations over the federal government's handling of the forest, which they believe contributed to the wildfire's severity.

But Rebel News didn't just stop at identifying the problems. We knew we had to do more than point fingers—we had to take action.

We launched a fundraiser through HelpJasper.ca with a goal of raising $10,000 to support the residents of Jasper in their time of need. Thanks to our dedicated viewers and supporters, we are thrilled to report that we're close to reaching that target.

To ensure the funds are used effectively, Rebel News has partnered with Samaritan's Purse, a reputable charitable organization known for its transparency and strong financial accountability. With a 100% rating from Charity Navigator, Samaritan's Purse is a faith-based organization whose volunteers are motivated by their Christian values to help those in need, rather than by any financial incentive.

This partnership guarantees that the donations raised will directly benefit the people of Jasper, providing them with much-needed assistance as they begin to rebuild their lives and their community.

We invite you to help us reach our fundraising goal. Visit HelpJasper.ca to learn more and contribute. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those affected by this tragedy.