RECAP: Pastor Artur Pawlowski vs. Alberta Health Services contempt of court hearing
Pastor Artur Pawlowski had his day in court on Wednesday. He was facing a pair of contempt of court charges, following his arrest on the highway two weeks ago.
The charges are the result of two court orders which Pastor Artur allegedly broke when he held church services in contravention of Alberta’s COVID-19 restriction on public gatherings.
Justice Adam Germain presided over the morning hearing addressing Pastor Art’s first contempt allegation, as well as the afternoon proceeding which was related to the charges that led to the arrest of both Pastor Artur and his brother, Dawid.
Justice Germain has been assigned to preside over many of Alberta's high-profile lockdown cases, including Pastor Tim Stephens’ case.
Sarah Miller of JSS Barristers served as counsel for Pastor Artur. She mounted a strong a multi-faceted defence to the allegations being made by lawyers representing Alberta Health Services. Even Justice Germain paused to the applaud Sarah Miller’s superb work.
As you know, Rebel News has been the only source to bringing you reliable and ongoing coverage of this worldwide story, and that exceptional coverage continued Wednesday as Artur was in court.
Our intrepid Sheila Gunn Reid was live tweeting proceedings and I was providing regular video updates throughout the day. For those who missed out on all the live coverage, we’ve reposted it all here for your convenience.
- By Adam Soos
