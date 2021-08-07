Recent statistics show COVID death numbers plummeting across Canada
In this clip from the Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Ezra Levant breaks down the recent COVID statistics.
In the last week, there were only 66 deaths in Canada due to COVID.
There have been zero deaths in the Atlantic, Quebec and Northern Canada (other than one case in Yukon).
Even in Ontario, which has the highest number of deaths (45), the overall trend displays a plunging death rate.
Interestingly, even in Alberta where they currently have zero lockdown measures, the death rate has plunged to single digits.
With the pandemic being pretty much over in Canada, why then do we still have so many health measures in place?
- By Rebel News
