Recounts prompt concerns of a Liberal majority gov't

Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen won the Milton riding by 21 votes after a judicial recount, overturning a Conservative win.

  May 18, 2025   |   News Analysis

Following a recount, the Liberals gained a seat in Milton East-Halton Hills South, reducing the gap to a majority to two seats. 

Liberal Kristina Tesser Derksen won the Milton riding by 21 votes after a judicial recount, overturning Conservative Parm Gill's initial election night victory. 

The recount, triggered by a margin of less than 0.1%, saw 48 previously rejected ballots go to Tesser Derksen. Elections Canada confirmed her win with 32,178 votes to Gill's 32,157, creating a town council vacancy.

There's suspicions that the Liberals will "recount their way" to a majority, a concern amplified by a contested Liberal victory in Quebec over a rejected ballot. 

The Terrebonne election could go to court, with comparisons drawn to "January 6th" rhetoric on accepting election results. 

The Bloc has grounds to contest given the potentially decisive rejected ballot; options from a coin flip to a by-election should be considered. 

A vote's ability to change election results is crucial; disenfranchisement via uncounted votes is a significant charter violation, questioning the purpose of elections if votes don't matter. 

The narrow results highlight that every vote truly counts.

