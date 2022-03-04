Reflecting on the fallout from the Freedom Convoy | Rupa Subramanya

Now that the Freedom Convoy has been cleared away from the streets of Ottawa, it's worth reflecting on why so many Canadians were motivated to travel (and stay) in the nation's capital as a protest.

While most mainstream journalists were willing to cast stones at the truckers and their supporters without going to the demonstration itself, some did conduct old-fashioned shoe leather journalism.

National Post columnist Rupa Subramanya was one such journalist, and she joined yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show for a thorough discussion on what she saw and experienced while covering the convoy.

Rupa relayed to Ezra what protesters in Ottawa told her, and how their concerns were dismissed by most politicians and media:

You have the working class, they lay the brick and mortar of the economy, they've been completely left out. They've been effected by the lockdowns, they've been effected by the restrictions, and then you had the mandates that kicked in and I think that was the final straw for many of these folks. What was unfortunate about all of this, was that there was no real attempt to really even try to understand where they were coming from. It was easier to denigrate and mock them and call them names and then when you were tired of that you went back to calling them racists and white supremacists. There was no real attempt to find out why are they upset, why are they angry, what's the source of their frustration. That's what I tried to do. All I did was talk to people, I just got out of my apartment... I went there and I spoke to people.

To see more from Rupa Subramanya, follow her on Twitter.

For full episodes of The Ezra Levant Show, which airs every night at 8 p.m. ET/6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+ today.