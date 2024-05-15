Reflecting on the legacy of Rex Murphy, an icon in Canadian journalism

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Last week, Canada lost one of its most prominent and popular political commentators, the iconic Rex Murphy. The longtime CBC radio host did something few others at the state broadcaster, especially these days, could do — attract a broad audience — and penned incisive columns published in the National Post.

On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, another regular from the National Post, columnist Barbara Kay, joined Ezra to reflect on Murphy's contributions to Canada's political landscape.

Being born in Newfoundland, Murphy brought a very different perspective to the Canadian media landscape, one that wasn't focused strictly on the Laurentian Elite in Ontario and Quebec.

Looking back at his 21 years spent hosting Cross Country Checkup on CBC Radio, Barbara told Ezra: