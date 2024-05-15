Reflecting on the legacy of Rex Murphy, an icon in Canadian journalism
National Post columnist Barbara Kay joins The Ezra Levant Show to reflect on the life of Rex Murphy, an icon of Canadian journalism, who passed away last week at the age of 77.
Last week, Canada lost one of its most prominent and popular political commentators, the iconic Rex Murphy. The longtime CBC radio host did something few others at the state broadcaster, especially these days, could do — attract a broad audience — and penned incisive columns published in the National Post.
On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, another regular from the National Post, columnist Barbara Kay, joined Ezra to reflect on Murphy's contributions to Canada's political landscape.
Being born in Newfoundland, Murphy brought a very different perspective to the Canadian media landscape, one that wasn't focused strictly on the Laurentian Elite in Ontario and Quebec.
Looking back at his 21 years spent hosting Cross Country Checkup on CBC Radio, Barbara told Ezra:
This is a guy who really cared about people, he really listened. He was really open to everybody's point of view. He respected people and they respected him, they loved him. He was a great speaker and could speak on any time and did to any number of people and groups.
He could speak to kings, and he could speak to plumbers, and he gave both the same respect. He just wanted to share, he wanted to hear from (the people).
