Refugee claims surge by nearly 100% in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan has seen a shocking surge in refugee claims following curbs to immigration levels by both the provincial and federal governments.

Saskatoon immigration lawyer Chris Veeman told CBC that “many immigrants are choosing to claim asylum because they are running out of other options to stay in Canada permanently, since Ottawa made significant changes to reduce immigration targets.”

On Wednesday's Buffalo Roundtable livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle reflected on Canada's temporary resident programs and slammed fake asylum seekers for abusing the immigration system.

People who arrived as foreign workers or students “got here and did the ol' switcheroo,” Sheila said. “They're like, 'oh, actually, remember that time I told you I had all the money to come from the world's largest democracy, India, to come to Canada and to train as a truck driver? Um, actually, sorry I'm a refugee for some reason. Don't send me back.'”

Temporary workers employed in low-wage jobs are “claiming asylum — and then we have to put them up in a hotel. It's just outstanding,” stated Sheila.

Those who've come to the country under other means to then later claim refugee status should “go back to (their) country of origin, get your passport stamped, and then come back as a refugee,” Lise said.

Highlighting some of the issues caused by mass migration, Lise said, “nobody in Saskatchewan has a family doctor anymore,” and that kids' classrooms are seeing as many as 60 students.

“Every aspect of Saskatchewan life, whether you be rural or urban or anywhere in between, has been negatively impacted by unsustainable immigration levels,” she continued.

In addition to straining services, those coming to the province should “align with our values and culture.”

The surge in claims “is almost like an immigration scam,” Sheila contended. “They flat out say that they're not actually real students or real temporary foreign workers.”

Anecdotally, Lise said she's heard immigration fraud is a large-scale issue in Saskatchewan. “We're really going to have to take a look at this as a province before things get really, really out of hand.”

