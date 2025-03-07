Refurbished 'I Am Canadian' beer commercial draws criticism

The man behind a well known Molson Canadian commercial from 25 years ago has returned in an attempt to make a patriotic video for Canada.

Rebel News
  |   March 07, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

On Thursday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid and Alexa Lavoie discussed a new video mirroring a famous Molson Canadian beer commercial from 25 years ago.

The same man from the original commercial is the star of the most recent video as well, with the actor taking verbal shots directed at President Trump and the U.S. during his monologue.

While going through his rant, the man puts forward the message that while Canadians prefer "poutine", some Americans prefer "Putin."

"That was pathetic," said Sheila. "I'm reliably informed by the hysterical lunatics in Ottawa that you cannot politicize Terry Fox...but they politicized Terry Fox in there."

"They used universal healthcare in there which would sooner kill you than treat you these days," she added.

Sheila went on to describe the unfortunate list of perils facing Canada after ten years of the Justin Trudeau Liberals.

"Fentanyl, gangs, homelessness, active service members who have to buy their own equipment when they're deployed to Latvia, veterans getting MAID because they can't get stairlifts in their house," she said. 

That "list could be a lot longer than 'we invented ketchup chips,'" Sheila added.

The video was reportedly created by an anonymous group of advertising professionals and "creatives," according to the CBC.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-03-07 19:29:39 -0500 Flag
    I hope this commercial backfires. Let’s hope people switch to other brands. And I wish 1775 Coffee would get rid of that annoying ass who does their commercials. That turns me off of even considering their product.