Regina Teachers' Convention speaker frames parental rights as 'ploy' to undermine public education

At the Regina Teachers’ Convention Friday, education professor Shannon D.M. Moore gave a talk titled “Parental Rights: A Ploy to Privatize Public Education.”

In the text of the online explainer accompanying her talk to Regina public school teachers, Moore claims that the “rhetoric of parental rights” is being “weaponized to erode children’s rights, weaken human rights, deprofessionalize teachers, and undermine public confidence in education.”

She argues the concept of parental rights “carries a veneer of legitimacy that masks its lack of legal foundation.”

Moore insists that public schools must “directly challenge the legitimacy” of parental demands and instead “unapologetically promote and protect human rights.” According to Moore, it’s “neither feasible nor desirable to tailor education to the private values of every parent.”

Moore advances the argument that parental involvement, particularly in matters like curriculum transparency or graphic book removal, threatens what she calls “shared, democratic values” in education.

In Regina Public Schools, apparently, the enemy of public education is the public.