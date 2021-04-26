REINSTATED: rally held for cop who supported locked down gym

By David Menzies I WILL OPEN - CANADA Are you a small business who is still banned from opening in Canada, but plan to reopen your restaurant, store or gym anyway? Let us know, and we’ll report your breaking story. Simply fill out the form on this page with your details. Send

The freedom fighters of the Greater Toronto Area had a recent victory when Sergeant Paul Brown of the Peel Regional Police sided with the patriots and ultimately didn’t follow through with orders to shut down HUF Gym for operating against current lockdown restrictions in Ontario.

On Saturday, people came out to the 12 Division police station to show support for Sgt. Brown as a way to honour him for his recent actions. Officers at the station confirmed that after being suspended for his actions, Sgt. Brown is now back to regular duty.

We aren’t certain as to what is going to happen to HUF Gym in the weeks to come. Will the police continue to allow them to operate against the current by-laws that are locking down fitness facilities? Rebel News will be following this story closely.