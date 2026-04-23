Rejected asylum seekers keep free federal health coverage until deportation

Failed asylum claimants continue receiving taxpayer-funded federal health benefits, including cross-sex hormones, until they are physically removed from Canada, according to a new written response tabled in the House of Commons.

In an answer to Order Paper Question Q-915 from Dan Mazier, the Department of Immigration said rejected claimants remain eligible for the Interim Federal Health Program (IFHP) after losing their refugee cases and only lose coverage once deportation orders are carried out.

“Individuals who are ultimately found not to be in need of protection are eligible for Interim Federal Health Program coverage until they depart Canada after exhausting their right to due process,” the department wrote. “Interim Federal Health Program coverage ends automatically once a removal order has been enforced.”

The Interim Federal Health Program provides temporary health coverage for refugee claimants and certain other immigration applicants who are not yet eligible for provincial plans.

The disclosure means failed claimants who remain in Canada during appeals, legal challenges or pre-removal risk assessments can continue receiving federally funded health benefits while awaiting deportation.

The issue has also drawn attention because individuals accused of links to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps remain in Canada for extended periods while immigration proceedings continue.

There has been just one deportation in 4 years of dozens of IRGC officials living in Canada. And this lump of a CBSA bureaucrat says the reason is access to flights into Iran (which has been a problem for, like, the last 90 seconds)



Seems legit. Great answer. I feel safer… pic.twitter.com/nqniVneD6B — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 10, 2026

There are at least 700 suspected Iranian regime or IRGC-linked individuals in Canada according to a list compiled by advocacy group Stop IRGC, based on community tips and public information.

BEHOLD, YOUR PUBLIC SAFETY MINISTER: @gary_srp can't say how many IRGC terrorists are in Canada. He has no clue how many CBSA warrants are outstanding.



The Liberals on the committee tried to save him. God help us all. pic.twitter.com/FwmrY8NK8v — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 24, 2026

The Canada Border Services Agency was investigating 66 suspected senior Iranian regime figures believed to be in Canada. Public reporting in March 2026 indicated only one Iranian official had been deported so far, while several other admissibility and removal hearings remained before the courts or immigration tribunals.

.@CostasMenegakis asks immigration officials a simple question:



What’s the name of the alleged IRGC official living in Canada whose identity the IRB hid?



Answer: “I don’t know the name.”



Follow-up: How many IRGC-linked asylum claimants are in the system?



Answer: “I don’t have… pic.twitter.com/trBLNjHmMJ — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) March 10, 2026

The department also confirmed the program covers non-surgical gender-affirming care deemed medically necessary, including physician visits, laboratory tests, mental health counselling and certain prescription medications. Surgical gender-transition procedures are not covered under the federal plan.