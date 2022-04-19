Most remaining Covid rules SCRAPPED in NSW and Victoria

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Victorian Premier Dan Andrews. ABC

NSW and Victoria have today scrapped most remaining Covid rules with household contacts no longer required to self-isolate.

For Victoria, the changes come into effect on Friday at 11.59pm while the NSW government announced similar rule changes about the same time.

Vaccine mandates remain for:

- healthcare

- education

- emergency services

- food distribution — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 20, 2022

The changes come as both states are reported to have passed the peak of the latest surges of the Omicron variant.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Wednesday that mask requirements on public transport is one of the only restrictions to remain.

The current rules dictate that those who live with someone with a positive coronavirus case must isolate at home for seven days after a positive test.

News.com.au reports that household contacts will need to carry out five rapid antigen tests over the course of the seven days that they previously would have been in isolation and those who contract Covid will still need to self-isolate for a week.

Importantly, masks will no longer be required in primary schools.

Unvaccinated Victorians will once again be allowed back into key parts of everyday life and will no longer be required to show their vaccination status before entering venues.

Wow. It looks like the construction vaccine mandate in Victoria remains.



Because sCiENcE. https://t.co/Mp7VqaGFTk — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) April 20, 2022

All visitor restrictions in hospitals will be removed, except for mask requirements, with health services able to tailor their own settings based on their own circumstances.

The federal government announced another major change this week with international arrivals no longer required to get tested prior to departure, making it easier for returning travellers and tourists to enter the country.

In the coming weeks, the remainder of Australia's states and territories are also likely to ease the remaining restrictions.