Justin Trudeau continue de provoquer de la division au Canada
Justin Trudeau doit congédier Amira Elghawaby de son poste de 'représentante spéciale du Canada pour la lutte contre l’islamophobie' en raison de ses commentaires odieux, discriminatoires et polarisants sur la province de Québec.
[For English version, please scroll down]
Justin Trudeau souhaite encore une fois polariser le pays en nommant une activiste comme représentante spéciale du Canada dans la lutte contre l'islamophobie.
En 2019, dans une chronique publiée dans le quotidien Ottawa Citizen, Amira Elghawaby, a tenu des propos haineux envers le Québec. Elle écrivait que : « la majorité des Québécois semblent influencés non pas par la primauté du droit, mais par un sentiment antimusulman ». Des paroles disgracieuses, qui sous-entendent que le Québec est une province islamophobe et qui vient créer, encore une fois, un fossé entre les provinces.
La province de Québec et son gouvernement ont été très clairs au sujet de la démission d'Amira Elghawaby. Quoi qu'il en soit, Monsieur Trudeau en a décidé autrement en nommant Amira Elghawaby nouvelle représentante au gouvernement, ignorant ainsi l'objection du Québec.
«Les Québécois ne sont pas racistes», affirme le PM Justin Trudeau lorsqu'on lui demande de réagir à la nomination et aux propos d'Amira Elghawaby. «Ces attaques, un peu de Québec-bashing, cette réaction extrêmement défensive de la part des Québécois, je la comprend». #polcan pic.twitter.com/p7D6HY6eSq— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) February 1, 2023
Par ailleurs, les paroles prononcées par cette activiste ne sont pas les premières à déranger. Selon Mme Elghawaby, la reine d'Angleterre était une femme raciste, que la fête du Canada est trop européenne et représente tout ce que nous ne voulons pas dans ce pays, elle a tenu des propos également contre la police, contre la monarchie et j’en passe.
Comment peut-on nommer une femme si polarisante et si critique à l'égard de la plupart de nos institutions et de notre culture?
Amira Elghawaby n'a pas sa place en tant que représentante du gouvernement du Canada, compte tenu de ses jugements et de ses propos odieux. Le gouvernement est là pour rassembler toutes les provinces, malgré leurs différences, et pour travailler ensemble pour un pays démocratiquement sain.
Le Canada n'a pas besoin d'une représentante spéciale en ce qui a trait à la lutte contre l'islamophobie. Cela ne fait qu'accentuer les stigmates qui n'existent pas, le Canada n'est pas islamophobe, POINT.
Signez notre pétition pour renvoyer Amira Elghawaby à titre de représentante spéciale du Canada pour combattre l'islamophobie. Cliquer ici pour vous faire entendre!
***
Mr. Trudeau once again wants to create polarization within the country by appointing an activist as Canada’s special representative in the fight against Islamophobia.
In 2019, in a Chronicle published in the Ottawa Citizen, Amira Elghawaby made hateful comments about Quebec. She wrote that “the majority of Quebecers seem to be influenced not by the rule of law but by anti-Muslim sentiment.” These are disgraceful words, which imply that Quebec is an Islamophobic province and which again creates a gap between the provinces.
The Province of Quebec and its government have been clear about Amira Elghawaby’s resignation from the Government of Canada. Nevertheless, Mr. Trudeau decided otherwise by appointing Amira Elghawaby as a new representative in the government, thereby ignoring Quebec’s objection. Moreover, the words uttered by this activist woman are not the first that disturb.
"Somebody that says Quebec is racist needs to know more about Quebec. There is no society in this whole continent which is more welcoming than Quebec," says Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet ahead of his meeting with Amira Elghawaby, the federal anti-Islamophobia representative. pic.twitter.com/EykrAwgvjd— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) February 1, 2023
According to Mrs. Elghawaby, the Queen of England was a racist woman, that Canada Day represents everything we do not want in this country and that it is a too-European celebration, that she also spoke against the police, against the monarchy and so on.
Cabinet's "inclusion" advisor @AmiraElghawaby called Queen a racist symbol who should be deposed, dismissed #CanadaDay as "Judeo-Christian storytelling." https://t.co/jRDgvPOcqg #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/A9uYLZ0JlT— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) January 27, 2023
How can we name such a polarizing woman who criticizes the majority of our institutions and our culture?
Amira Elghawaby has no place as a representative in the Government of Canada with her hateful judgments and words. The government is in place to bring all the provinces together despite their differences and to work together for a democratically healthy country.
Canada does not need Canada’s special representative to fight Islamophobia, this will simply create an emphasis on stigmas that do not exist, Canada is not Islamophobic, "PERIOD."
Sign our petition to fire Amira Elghawaby as Canada’s special representative in the fight against Islamophobia. Click here to make your voice heard!
- By Alexandra Lavoie
PÉTITION: Renvoyez Amira Elghawaby
46 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.