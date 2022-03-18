Rep. Thomas Massie among eight Congress members who voted against Russian sanctions bill

AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) was among eight members of Congress who voted against the Russian sanctions bill, which aims to strip Russia and Belarus of permanent normalized trade status with the United States.

If the bill is passed, it will open the door for massive tariff increases of Russian goods and key commodities like aluminum and mineral fuels.

The bill was fast-tracked through Congress after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on members of Congress to aid Ukraine in the conflict against Russia. While the U.S. government is unwilling to impose a no-fly zone, which would bring the American military into direct conflict with Russian forces, the removal of normalized trade status imposes a severe financial penalty on Russia.

Massie and the other representatives, which includes Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Joe Biggs, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Dan Bishop, Chip Roy, and Glenn Grothman, have been accused of promoting Russia’s interests due to their refusal to support the bill.

On Thursday, Massie fired back at his detractors, explaining that a provision slipped into the Russian sanctions bill provided the president “broad authority to sanction virtually anyone, anywhere in the world, whether they are connected to Russia or not.”

Massie provided screenshots of pages 19, 20, and 21 which includes the provision allowing the president to do exactly that. It reads as follows: