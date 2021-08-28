REPORT: Locals chase Prime Minister Trudeau out of British Columbia event
A group of local residents heckled and jeered Justin Trudeau as he ran away during a campaign event in White Rock, British Columbia.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in White Rock, British Columbia to discuss home affordability. When the locals in the neighbourhood caught wind of what was supposed to be a quiet and curated event, they gathered to speak their minds and they chased him out.
The legacy media tried to paint these individuals as just another mob of "crazy protestors" who had travelled there to cause trouble and make a scene.
I was there to capture the truth: these were everyday local residents, from all different backgrounds and political persuasions, who had simply decided to stand up and voice their thoughts on Justin Trudeau and his government's failed leadership.
