Report slams Bandt as a first-class hypocrite

Adam Bandt’s love of flying while demanding action on climate change has seen colleagues label him a hypocrite, according to a report in the Australian.

The report said Bandt, who slammed the government’s climate bill for not doing enough to reduce emissions, spent $10,664.85 on domestic flights in the first three months of this year.

It said witness reports from business class travellers revealed the Greens leader had “a fondness for life behind the little curtain up the front of the plane”.

The aviation industry is responsible for two per cent of the country's total carbon emissions.

And a World Bank study found that flying business class emits around three times as much carbon dioxide as flying economy class because the seats take up more room.

A spokesperson for Bandt refused to comment.

It’s not the first time this year that Bandt has been accused of hypocrisy.

In July he was widely mocked in the media and online for referring to himself as a 'dad' after arguing that the term 'mother' should be replaced with 'birthing parent' on health forms.