Republicans are taking over Miami-Dade County with more registrations than Democrats

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Republicans are taking over Miami-Dade County in Florida, with more registrations for Republicans than Democrats in the historically blue stronghold.

President Joe Biden, who visited Florida this week in an attempt to boost support for Democrat candidates ahead of the midterms, failed to garner any significant traction for his party.

As reported by ABC News, the “number of registered Republicans voting in Miami-Dade County, the state’s most populous and a historically blue stronghold, surpassed Democrats on Wednesday” a day after Biden’s trip.

Not only do Republicans have more voters in Miami-Dade County, but they also have hundreds of thousands more registrations statewide, and the numbers promise to give incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis an easy win.

“Florida is not looking so good for the Democrats. There are fewer registered Democrats who have voted than registered Republicans. That’s really unusual for Florida,” said Michael McDonald, who overlooks data analyzed by the University of Florida’s U.S. Elections Project.

“At this point in time, Republicans have a lead in the early vote, and unless something fundamentally changes in Florida, if we go into Election Day and Republicans are still leading in the early votes, I would say that is all but over for [Charlie] Crist and [Val] Demings’ possibilities of winning their races,” McDonald added, ABC News reported.

Christian Ziegler, the Vice Chairman of the GOP in Florida, attributed the party’s surge in popularity due to DeSantis’ leadership and policies.

“There’s a couple of key components right to this formula that I think is going to have success on Tuesday. Number one, you have Governor DeSantis and his policies–pro family, pro freedom,” he said. “You have the Republican Party as a whole, our organization every single day–we’ve woken up, but we’ve been focused on voter registration since he’s been in office.”

“We’re a Republican state for the first time in history in terms of more registered Republicans and Democrats,” he added. “Hispanics are rejecting the Democrat Party, and they’re coming over to our side … we’re excited. I think it’s going to be a historic election.”