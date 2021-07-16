Residents pass barbed wire fence, hold “swim-in” protest to reclaim Harold Quarry

Crowdfund Investigative Journalism! Rebel journalists are often flying or driving across the country investigating important stories. Help us recoup the incidental costs of our investigative journalism like 3 star hotels and economy airfare. 62 Donors

Goal: 350 Donors Donate

As previously reported by Rebel News, for almost a century, a swimming hole located north of Stirling-Rawdon, Ont., served as a summertime oasis for residents.

But recently, the quarry that houses the water hole was walled-off with a barbed wire fence. The parking area has also been secured with a steel gate, so that no cars can park here, either. Total cost to the taxpayer: more than $48,000!

Apparently, Stirling-Rawdon’s insurance company warned of serious liability issues if someone were to be hurt while using the quarry (even though this natural pool has been joyfully used since the 1930s).

Of note, it remains unclear if the insurance company was fretting over water safety, falling safety, or COVID safety. Maybe it’s all of the above?

But residents are fighting back with “swim-in” protests, and the latest one took place last Saturday (which was a perfect summertime day for a swim, thankfully).

The barbed wire fence was easily defeated, thanks to a couple of ladders. Of note: there is a rumour that the township might make the barbed wire fence higher! The protesters don’t care about that — they have access to taller ladders, after all.

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police dropped by the swimming hole during previous swim-in protests. But the OPP officers were no-shows on Saturday. And the swim-in protesters were actually disappointed by that. Many expressed a desire to be charged so they could fight the fence mandate in court, given that many believe the township is on shaky legal grounds in terms of closing off the water hole.

In any event, the protesters actually had a jolly good time swimming in a natural swimming pool. No one drowned. No one fell to their death. No one (we presume) caught COVID-19 or any other virus. Fancy that!