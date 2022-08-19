REVEALED: Dan Andrews' social media 'spin machine' spends big

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews / ABC, Rebel News edit

Victorian Premier Dan Andrews spends more on advertising than any other State government and dramatically more than some of Australia's biggest corporations, a report revealed.

Nielsen released its latest report on advertising spending for the first half of 2022 on Thursday, revealing the Victorian Labor government outspent corporations such as Telstra, Amazon, Woolworths, Coles, Harvey Norman and McDonalds.

Only the full Commonwealth Government spent more than the Victorian Government for the first half of 2022.

Andrews, known for his aggressive use of targeted social media advertising, has garnered over a million followers on Facebook.

New South Wales came in at number four on the list, while Queensland snuck in the top 20 at 17.

The government's incredible spending on marketing 'spin' has raised concern over the use of taxpayer money with shadow minister for government scrutiny Louise Staley telling Sky News the Premier's wasteful spending was excessive.

“Daniel Andrews has outspent even Harvey Norman on advertising – and that company has daily ads in major newspapers," she said. "Once again, we see Daniel Andrews treating taxpayers’ money as his private spin machine.”

THE TOP 20 SPENDERS:

Government Commonwealth Government Victoria Harvey Norman Holdings Government NSW News Corporation Clive Palmer Group of Companies Wesfarmers Nine Entertainment Co. Woolworths Group Amazon.com, Inc. Suncorp Group McDonald’s Restaurants Coles Group Telstra Corporation Singapore Telecommunications Limited Commonwealth Bank Australia Government Queensland Industry Superfund Reckitt Benckiser Toyota Motor Corporation Australia

Source: AdNews