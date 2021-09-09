WATCH: Ontario MPP on the moral, legal and medical implications of COVID vaccines
Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls talks about why he refuses to get vaccinated despite it being the reason he was removed from caucus.
Nicholls goes on to state that despite losing his seat in caucus, he knows he is doing the right thing for himself, his family and his fellow Canadians by taking a stand.
He details why mandating these injections is wrong and a step in the wrong direction for medical freedoms.
He says:
At the time of this video recording, all COVID-19 injections available in North America are still experimental and are not fully approved by the FDA. That's why COVID-19 vaccines still remain very controversial. Now I understand your frustration. Some of you are emotionally overwhelmed with fear, many of you understand what's going on but don't have the mental capacity to fight challenges well let me tell you, you're not alone.
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Get involved
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.