WATCH: Ontario MPP on the moral, legal and medical implications of COVID vaccines

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

Chatham-Kent-Leamington MPP Rick Nicholls talks about why he refuses to get vaccinated despite it being the reason he was removed from caucus.

Nicholls goes on to state that despite losing his seat in caucus, he knows he is doing the right thing for himself, his family and his fellow Canadians by taking a stand.

He details why mandating these injections is wrong and a step in the wrong direction for medical freedoms.

He says: