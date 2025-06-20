Riots Erupt in Northern Ireland After Migrant Assault on Teen Girl

After an overnight flight from Toronto, Rebel News reporters Lincoln Jay and Efrain Monsanto have touched down in Dublin and are already en route to Northern Ireland, where explosive riots have broken out in the wake of allegations that Roma migrants sexually assaulted a teenage girl in the town of Ballymena.

The accused are reportedly members of the Roma community, who locals claim have established illegal operations in Ballymena’s town centre, including brothels and other criminal activity. As news of the alleged assault spread, so too did the anger — with homes belonging to Roma residents targeted in retaliatory attacks, and multiple reports of arson, street clashes, and police crackdowns surfacing across the region.

Northern Irish authorities have been quick to brand the unrest as “racist thuggery,” but residents on the ground tell a more complex story. Many say that surging immigration, both legal and illegal, is overwhelming their communities and igniting tensions that politicians and legacy media refuse to acknowledge.

“We're here to bring the other side of the story that the mainstream media won’t,” said Lincoln Jay from Dublin airport. “Why aren’t the politicians and police listening to the people who are angry, instead of simply condemning them as racists?”

The Rebel News team will spend two days reporting from Northern Ireland before returning to Dublin on Sunday morning to cover a massive anti-immigration demonstration expected to draw tens of thousands of participants.

Both Jay and Monsanto have covered unrest in Ireland before, and were personally dispatched by Ezra Levant to lead this mission in his place. Their full coverage, including video dispatches, interviews, and exclusive footage, will be posted at MigrantReports.com.

If you support this kind of on-the-ground journalism that cuts through the media fog, consider chipping in to help cover the cost of this assignment. Travel, lodging, and gear all add up — and Rebel News relies on viewers like you to make these trips possible.