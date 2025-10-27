'Ripping us off for a long time': Ontario anti-tariff ad backfires as Trump slams Canada

Premier Doug Ford's anti-tariff ad featuring a public address by former president Ronald Reagan didn't go over well with the current president, Donald Trump. After the ad aired during the World Series, Trump took to Truth Social to criticize the message against protectionist policies.

In response, Trump said the U.S. would increase its tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10%, though he has not yet clarified what this might apply to.

“Ronald Reagan loved tariffs, he used them sparingly,” Trump said. The Ontario ad “totally changed that” perception the president said, asserting it was an effort to sway the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of a hearing on tariff legalities.

Canada has been “ripping us off for a long time,” Trump added, suggesting he had no intention of discussing the matter further “for a long while” with Prime Minister Mark Carney.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Sheila Gunn Reid weighed in on Trump's response to the ad and Ontario Premier Doug Ford's insistence on picking fights with the American leader.

“I think they are idiots if they didn't know how Trump was going to respond,” Sheila said of those among the Laurentian elite who were aware the ad was being aired. “The conspiratorial part of me thinks that they knew how he was going to respond because they're worried about an upcoming election and all they've got is to campaign against Trump.”

Goods covered by Canada's supply management system are the U.S. president's source of contention, asserted David. “I cannot think of anything that's more of a trade imbalance than the commodities such as dairy, eggs, turkey and chicken,” he said.

“Not only does it hinder our trade negotiations, it punishes the poor,” added Sheila. “I think it is outdated and Soviet style in a world where we want to pursue these global trade deals.”