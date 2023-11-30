Is it possible to have a conversation about climate change without talking about doomsday?

This is just an excerpt from The Gunn Show with Sheila Gunn Reid. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Wednesdays @ 9 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 29, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by Robert Lyman, a retired energy economist specializing in environment public policy issues and chief economic advisor for the International Climate Science Coalition (ICSC). Sheila and Robert discussed what to expect from this year's COP28 Climate Summit and what it means for your family if the UN gets its way.

"I'm someone who cares deeply about the need for a fair and open public dialogue on climate issues in Canada," Robert said, noting his 27 years of public services providing analysis and policy advice on climate issues to the federal government.

Sheila noted that there is an "approved homogeneity" in the conversation around climate change, with extreme hyperbole and talk of literal doomsday scenarios as the only accepted viewpoint. The goal of the ICSC and similar organizations is to attempt to remove some of the hysteria surrounding climate and use facts and analysis to formulate policy.

This weekend's UN climate meeting will discuss trillions of dollars. No one will mention its chance of success is zero.https://t.co/SexgYVPag4 — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) November 29, 2023

The two also discussed Robert's latest opinion piece for the Financial Post on the COP28 summit and why he's not optimistic it will succeed.