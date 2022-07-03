The truth of the Roe v. Wade decision is getting lost in the screaming from pro-abortionists
The hosts of Miss Understood, Kat Krozonouski and Nat Biase, joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss reactions to the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
On last week's episode of the The Gunn Show, Sheila was joined by the hosts of Miss Understood to discuss the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Kat Krozonouski (@Kay_Whoa) and Nat Biase (@NatBiase) weighed in on how the truth of the Supreme Court's ruling is getting lost in the screaming from the pro-abortionists.
This is just an excerpt from the full Gunn Show. To watch the full episode, become a premium subscriber to RebelNews+.
