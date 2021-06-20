"They constantly morph the game into something that's creating fear" | Dr. Roger Hodkinson on lockdowns, vaccines

Dr. Roger Hodkinson is a highly credentialed pathologist, with an extensive career in diagnostics, teaching and oversight. He went viral in November when he unloaded on the city council in Edmonton for their unscientific reaction to the pandemic and their lockdown restrictions. Immediately, as is so often the case with doctors who don't completely conform with the official COVID-19 narrative, his personal and professional reputation came under attack from members of his own profession.

Hodkinson is no anti-vaxxer, but he has some real concerns about the rushed rollout of vaccines and the new side effects being detected in younger people who have recently received vaccinations, like myocarditis.

Despite being one of the most censored men in Canada — just posting a video of Hodkinson can get you kicked off of Facebook and YouTube — Hodkinson refuses to be silenced. The doctor joined Sheila Gunn Reid to discuss lockdowns, the emergency use COVID vaccines, and potential side effects.

