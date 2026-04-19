Rogers takes months to can deranged Islamist after firing Don Cherry immediately

Do you remember the NHL’s day of infamy back in November 2019?

It had nothing to do with anything occurring on the ice. Rather, it was what happened in the broadcast booth during Coach’s Corner. Don Cherry rightfully called out those who can’t be bothered to don the poppy on Remembrance Day.

Alas, Cherry’s comments were deemed to be offside – at least when it came to the loony left. It was crazy! The beloved patriot Don Cherry was simply calling out those ingrates who were disrespecting veterans and the war dead. And yet, this was somehow, some way deemed to be “racist” and “xenophobic”?

Sportsnet produces Hockey Night in Canada. And ironically, on November 11, 2019, just two days after what would be the very last Coach’s Corner to air, Bart Yabsley, president of Sportsnet, fired Don Cherry. Yabsley stated that Cherry’s comments were discriminatory and did not align with the network's values.

What a kook.

We must point here out that Sportsnet is owned by Rogers Media.

This is very important. You see, Rogers had no problem making Grapes walk the plank – even though he was responsible for the most-watched eight minutes of TV in Canada every week. Cherry’s views did not align with the network’s values.

But apparently, this corporation had no problem with the views and values conveyed by Amir Hossein Khademi.

Until recently, Amir Hossein Khademi was a Senior System Analyst of Iranian origin for Rogers Communications. He won a 2022 Ted Rogers Award for his role in launching Microsoft Teams on Mobile.

But thanks to our friends at Leviathan, we were made aware of Khademi’s social media posts. Those posts are equal parts odious and hateful.

You see, Khademi believes that he understands Hitler, who he and other neo-Nazis call the “Austrian Painter” in reference to why Jews were so hated during the Holocaust.

Khademi blames Jews worldwide for a majority of problems including the 9/11 terrorist attacks, genocide, “killing kids and innocent people”, and bombing hospitals. He stereotypes Jews by depicting them with large noses.

Khademi reinforces this belief by stating “everyone is sick of Jews like you” and that if there was ever an invasion of Israel he would be “first in line” to serve (it is unclear which military unit or terrorist group he would join, but never mind.)

Khademi is also a fan of fallen Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. He has been seen posting materials of the terrorist along with a shadow of what looks like Ayatollah Khamenei or a mullah of Iran with a backdrop of missiles launching towards Israel with the caption “your time will come.”

So it was we sent some questions to the media relations department at Rogers. Here goes:

1. Is Rogers aware of Khademi’s postings?

2. Are such posts a breach of Rogers’s Code of Conduct?

3. If so, is any action being taken regarding these posts?

4. Observers say that Khademi presents a massive security risk given that this radical Jew-hating, terrorist sympathizer has access to millions of Canadians’ personal information and key infrastructure at Canada’s largest telecommunications company. Your response?

5. Your company fired Don Cherry some seven years ago for calling out people who did not don the poppy on Remembrance Day. Why was Mr. Cherry cancelled whereas Khademi and his hateful rants are seemingly tolerated?

6. Can you pass along Khademi’s contact information so that I may get his side of the story?

And lo and behold, we received a response. Although our specific questions were not answered, here’s the one line statement we received from a Rogers spokeswoman:

“We unequivocally condemn antisemitism and all forms of hate. Consistent with company policy, we have zero tolerance for discrimination, and the individual is no longer employed by the company.”

Bravo. Rogers did the correct thing here.

But here’s the thing: Cherry was fired almost immediately simply for going to bat for the poppy – which is apparently a racist act these days.

Meanwhile, for months on end, Khademi was spewing antisemitic venom online. And Rogers turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to this hateful rhetoric.

But why? Cultural sensitivity? Reasonable accommodation? “Boys will be boys”? “Muslim values are Canadian values” as the PM would say? Or maybe the cable guys were hoping nobody would notice.

Well, we noticed.

And it was only when Rogers was made aware that we were going to do a story on Khademi that they sent him a well-deserved pink slip. Presumably this was because Rogers did not want to receive a PR black eye. So it was time to finally do something about Khademi.

In the final analysis, it’s good riddance, Amir Hossein Khademi.

As for Rogers, we commend this company for doing the right thing. Even though let’s be serious here: Rogers did the right thing for the wrong reason.

Shame.