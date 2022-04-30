Rebel News Banner Ad - Mother's Day Merch at the Rebel News Store

RAW FOOTAGE: Rolling Thunder in Ottawa — Friday April 29 2022

  • By Rebel News
  • April 30, 2022
  • News

Remove Ads

Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay appear as part of the Rebel News team covering the Rolling Thunder rally in Ottawa, Ontario.

Support our coverage by visiting ConvoyReports.com.

Ontario Canada Ottawa news Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
leadership election campaign redirect
  • By Rebel News

Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election

The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page.

Learn More

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.