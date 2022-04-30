RAW FOOTAGE: Rolling Thunder in Ottawa — Friday April 29 2022
Alexa Lavoie and Lincoln Jay appear as part of the Rebel News team covering the Rolling Thunder rally in Ottawa, Ontario.
Support our coverage by visiting ConvoyReports.com.
Spread the Word!
- By Rebel News
Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election
The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page.Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.