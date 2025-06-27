Roma gang creating havoc in Northern Ireland town

With locals reporting three alleged sexual assaults involving Roma migrants within the span of a month, tensions in Ballymena reached a breaking point, resulting in widespread unrest.

Riots have broken out in recent weeks in Ballymena, Northern Ireland, in response to the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl, reportedly committed by Roma migrants.

Approximately six years ago, individuals of Roma descent began migrating to this small town.

Since then, some members of the community have allegedly been involved in various criminal activities, including operating brothels, engaging in prostitution, human trafficking, and other forms of criminal behaviour.

What began as a peaceful protest quickly escalated into riots, with clashes between residents and police. Homes belonging to Roma families were targeted. Windows were smashed, doors kicked in, and some properties were firebombed.

“People from Ballymena are not racist. I came here 17 years ago—people were so friendly, and they still are,” said one woman who moved to Ballymena from Slovakia.

Several locals claimed that certain areas of the town have become unsafe for women due to the behaviour of some Roma migrants.

“Down here was becoming a no-go area… girls couldn’t walk down here without getting hassled,” said one local, referring to the street where many Roma members resided.

