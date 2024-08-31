Romanian Presidential Candidate on Trudeau, Macron and Harris: ‘They Are Pure Evil’

E-transfer (Canada):

In a recent interview, George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR) and a candidate for the Romanian presidency, shared his concerns about the current political climate both in Romania and globally. Simion emphasized his commitment to fighting against what he describes as "transhumanism" and "neo-Marxism," which he believes are emerging as new forms of dictatorship.

"We were a communist country, and now we see this new form of propaganda making its way into our society," Simion stated. He highlighted the dangers of "political correctness" and its impact, noting that it has become a "new form of dictatorship." Simion argued that these ideologies have infiltrated Western institutions, including universities, and are shaping public discourse in a way that he finds troubling.

Discussing his own political journey, Simion mentioned that he founded AUR five years ago and has since made significant strides, including representation in both the Romanian and European Parliaments. "I am running for president because I believe that Romania needs strong leadership to counteract the negative influences of socialism and leftist ideologies," he said.

He also critiqued mainstream media and social media platforms for their bias, asserting that despite these challenges, he remains determined to communicate his message through alternative channels: "We will speak out on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok. They may try to censor us, but they cannot shut down every platform."

Simion's candidacy is driven by a desire to uphold traditional values and resist what he views as globalist threats. "If we don't stand up for our rights, if we don't stop these globalist puppets, the world will finish," he warned, underscoring his belief in the importance of preserving freedom and national sovereignty.