Offside! Who’s the bozo that hired Ron ‘The Rat’ MacLean to narrate ‘buy Canadian’ ads?
Our national animal, after all, is the beaver. As for Ron MacLean? He resembles a certain species of rodent, don’t you think?
A recent 30-second radio ad features Ron MacLean urging Canadians to "buy Canadian." This choice of spokesperson is puzzling given MacLean's diminished credibility after "Poppygate" and the cancellation of "Coach's Corner." His current public appeal is virtually nonexistent.
The ads are funded by the Pro Bono Group, a not-for-profit organization described as a collection of "CBC has-beens and never-wases" with Liberal ties.
A photo on their website shows MacLean and Arlene Dickinson in Team Canada jerseys, with Dickinson making an "elbowing" pose—a penalty in hockey. This is ironic, as MacLean used to be a hockey referee.
Rebel News could not reach the Pro Bono Group for comment on MacLean's selection, his reputation, and why Don Cherry wasn't chosen.
In marketing, a successful campaign relies on a well-liked or at least relevant spokesperson. Ron MacLean is neither.
His involvement in this public service announcement (PSA) is bizarre, almost making it a "P.O.S." of an ad. MacLean, akin to a "rodent," is far from being the beaver, Canada's national animal.
David Menzies
Mission Specialist
David “The Menzoid” Menzies is the Rebel News "Mission Specialist." The Menzoid is equal parts outrageous and irreverent as he dares to ask the type of questions those in the Media Party would rather not ponder.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-07-24 21:16:41 -0400Pro-bozo group more like. And Don McLean is as relevant to Canadians as a quarter-wave dipole is to a cat. Who will be advocating for buying Canadian, Judas Iscariot?