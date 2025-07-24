Offside! Who’s the bozo that hired Ron ‘The Rat’ MacLean to narrate ‘buy Canadian’ ads?

A recent 30-second radio ad features Ron MacLean urging Canadians to "buy Canadian." This choice of spokesperson is puzzling given MacLean's diminished credibility after "Poppygate" and the cancellation of "Coach's Corner." His current public appeal is virtually nonexistent.

The ads are funded by the Pro Bono Group, a not-for-profit organization described as a collection of "CBC has-beens and never-wases" with Liberal ties.

A photo on their website shows MacLean and Arlene Dickinson in Team Canada jerseys, with Dickinson making an "elbowing" pose—a penalty in hockey. This is ironic, as MacLean used to be a hockey referee.

Rebel News could not reach the Pro Bono Group for comment on MacLean's selection, his reputation, and why Don Cherry wasn't chosen.

In marketing, a successful campaign relies on a well-liked or at least relevant spokesperson. Ron MacLean is neither.

His involvement in this public service announcement (PSA) is bizarre, almost making it a "P.O.S." of an ad. MacLean, akin to a "rodent," is far from being the beaver, Canada's national animal.