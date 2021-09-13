Rose McGowan slams Black Lives Matter supporters for attacks on Larry Elder

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Actress and activist Rose McGowan slammed the Black Lives Matter movement in her endorsement of Larry Elder for the governor of California over the weekend, blasting the “racial justice” movement and their cohorts in the media for their treatment of Elder as a conservative black man.

McGowan spoke alongside Elder at a press conference to endorse him for governor, and to bring attention to accusations she has levied against the wife of Gov. Gavin Newsom, whom she alleges played a major role in suppressing accusations against convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Larry Elder, a Republican running for governor in California amid the effort to recall current governor Newsom, has refuted claims by Black Lives Matter and other organizations that the United States is systemically racist, or that racism plays a significant barrier to the advancement of black Americans. Elder reasserted his position at the press conference, the Daily Wire reported.

“I was described in the LA Times as ‘the black face of white supremacy’ all because I don’t believe in the lie of systemic racism. It is a lie,” Elder said. He did not hold back in his criticism of former President Barack Obama, whom he says succeeded only in further dividing the nation along racial lines, rather than furthering racial reconciliation.

Elder said that before Obama became president, “you know what his popularity was? 70% before he set foot in the White House. Many people who didn’t vote for him said, ‘okay, I didn’t want to vote for someone who will tax, spend, regulate, [be] soft on national security, soft on the border, but he will at least bring us together so I’ll pull for him.’ 70% popularity.’”

He continued: “And what did he do with that? The Cambridge police acted ‘stupidly.’ No they didn’t. ‘If I had a son he’d look like Trayvon.’ What does that even mean? Racism is in America’s DNA, he said. Really?”

“The first time Gallup asked about racism, about whether or not you’d vote for a black president was 1958, and the percentage who said yes was in the high 30s. Now, only 3% said they would not vote for a black president,” Elder added. “He invited Al Sharpton to the White House over 70 times, one of the most vicious race hustlers in America … Obama had a great opportunity to bring us together and, instead, because he wanted power, he wanted the Democratic Party to remain in power … he divided this country.”

Following his remarks, McGowan took to the stage to defend Elder’s views, and criticized the Black Lives Matter movement and their supporters for dismissing Elder as a “white supremacist.”

“People will disavow that, mostly white people that work in the media will disavow what he just said. But understand where it’s coming from and that he might just know more than you, living in a different skin,” McGowan said.

Last month, the Los Angeles Times ran a story calling Larry Elder “the Black face of white supremacy. You’ve been warned.”

“Now this whole, the BLM, all of this, I’ve been gone. I live in a jungle. I’m not fully aware, I mean, I get it. I saw it, like, last week for the first time really in person,” McGowan said. “But I will ask the white citizens, non-blacks to consider that maybe he has had a different experience than you in this world, and instead of reacting … with violence to what he just said, consider that it’s a different experience. We are not the authorities on that.”

