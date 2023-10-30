Russia, China sign $46 billion grain export deal

A Russian agri-business firm has struck a monumental US$46 billion grain deal with China, threatening Canadian dominance in the international marketplace.

According to a press statement on FET's official website, they signed the agreement with the Chinese commerce entity Noble Home, and Trans Eurasia (Tianjin) International Logistics, a Chinese logistics firm, at the VIII Eastern Economic Forum.

Formalized in September, Food Export Trade LLC (FET) will trade 70 million tonnes of grain, pulses, and oilseeds to China over the 12-year duration of the transformative deal. The new accord, in conjunction with a previous grain deal between FET and the Chinese government enterprise China Chengdong, culminates to a staggering 100 million tonnes of Russian grain scheduled for Chinese consumption, reported Producer.