Rutgers University-New Brunswick condemns anti-Semitic attacks, then apologizes to Palestinians

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The chancellor of Rutgers University-New Brunswick issued an apology on Thursday for condemning anti-Semitic violence, which has seen an uptick in the United States in the wake of the conflict in Israel.

On Wednesday, Dr. Christopher J. Molloy, the chancellor of the university, and Dr. Francine Conway, provost and vice chancellor, released a statement to speak out against the attacks on Jewish people.

“Recent incidents of hate directed toward Jewish members of our community again remind us of what history has to teach us. Tragically, in the last century alone, acts of prejudice and hatred left unaddressed have served as the foundation for many atrocities against targeted groups around the world,” the university heads said in an email, as reported by the Daily Caller.

Statement focused on anti-Semitic violence in the U.S.

“If you have been adversely impacted by anti-Semitic or any other discriminatory incidents in our community, please do not hesitate to reach out to our counseling and other support services on campus. Our behavioral health team stands ready to support you through these challenging times,” it added. As detailed by the Daily Caller, the email briefly mentioned the conflict between Israel and pro-Palestinian militant groups like Hamas but focused upon a condemnation of anti-Semitic violence in the United States.

Second email apologized to Palestinian community

On Thursday, the chancellor sent a second email titled “An Apology” in which he and the Conway apologized to members of the university’s Palestinian community and its supporters, stating that the condemnation of anti-Semitism “fell short” of the university’s intention to be a “place where all identities can feel validated and supported.”

The university’s condemnation anti-Semitism was presumably offensive to those who express their hatred towards those of Jewish descent.

“Failed to communicate support”

“In hindsight, it is clear to us that the message failed to communicate support for our Palestinian community members. We sincerely apologize for the hurt that this message has caused,” the email read. “Our diversity must be supported by equity, inclusion, antiracism, and the condemnation of all forms of bigotry and hatred, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.”

“As we grow in our personal and intuitional understanding, we will take the lesson learned here to heart, and pledge our commitment to doing better. We will work to regain your trust, and make sure that our communications going forward are much more sensitive and balanced,” the letter concluded. As reported by Rebel News, Jewish communities across the United States, Canada and Europe are reeling amid threats and physical violence against Jews and attacks on synagogues.