‘SACK THE GOVERNMENT’: Thousands expected to rally in Australia following Bondi terror attack

A protest is scheduled in Sydney this Sunday, December 21, in the wake of the horrific Bondi Beach terror attack that claimed the lives of 15 innocent Australians.

The rally is being organised by the same group that coordinated the Put Australia First rallies and is scheduled to begin at 2pm in Hyde Park, followed by a march through the city streets. The Melbourne event will start at 2pm at Parliament House and will not include a march.

Sack the Government - Good governments don’t import and support terrorists

We demand ANSWERS, we demand to be PROTECTED from terrorists, we demand that TWO-TIER policing ends!

DO YOUR JOB....PUT AUSTRALIA FIRST...or we will keep making noise until you listen! pic.twitter.com/uvaaWNzpJi — Monica Smit / Reignite Democracy (@reignitedem) December 18, 2025

Organisers say the protest is intended as a statement against government complacency in the face of radical Islamist extremism. “Good governments don’t import and support terrorists,” the promotional material states, linking the event directly to the tragic attack in Bondi. A candlelight memorial will also be held to honour the victims.

🔴 SACK THE GOVERNMENT: Avi Yemini reports live from Melbourne Join Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini brings you coverage from the rally calling for change in Australia following the Bondi Beach terror attack.

The Bondi terror attack, which took place on December 14, has left the nation in mourning, with 15 lives lost in what authorities have confirmed was an act of Islamist extremism. Key politicians have been reluctant to name the cause, instead focusing on gun control platitudes in interviews. Security agencies across New South Wales continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the attack, while calls for stronger measures against radicalisation have intensified.

Put Australia First is using the rally to press for tighter immigration and border policies with organisers stressing that the event is intended to be peaceful and respectful, focusing on remembrance as well as an important political message.