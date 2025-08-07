Safeway grocery store puts Alberta flag back up after brief backlash

A Safeway in Medicine Hat is once again flying the Alberta flag after it was taken down following complaints about what it represents.

Livestream Clips
  |   August 07, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

On Wednesday's special Buffalo Roundtable live stream, Cory Morgan of the Western Standard joined Rebel News to discuss a Safeway grocery store in Alberta facing brief backlash for flying the province's flag.

A man named Shawn Copland reportedly voiced his opposition to the flag while addressing an assistant manager on social media, according to City News.

Copland believes the flag could be politicized or co-opted for issues that aren't truly for the benefit of the province, and could be viewed as a possible 'rebuke to Canadian sovereignty,' according to reports.

The flag was taken down for a short period of time following the complaint but is now back flying at the store in Medicine Hat.

Cory explained that he saw the social media post of the man "bragging" about getting the flag taken down. "I saw this posting with this guy bragging that he had gotten an Alberta flag taken down in a Medicine Hat Safeway," he said.

"Not only that but of course there were a few others giggling along with him saying this is brilliant, and asking where they can go to other Safeways and do this," Cory continued

"I screen capped it and shot it out on X ... of course it exploded," he said.

Sheila discussed how the apparent demonization of Alberta's flag is reminiscent of some people's attitudes towards the Canadian flag during the Freedom Convoy. "We're seeing a replication of how the Canadian flag was treated once the convoy started flying it," she said.

Safeway's parent company, Sobey's, reportedly said in a statement that 'no ill intent or political statement is intended from the placement of flags.'

Please help Rebel News stand up for the West!

Latest News

Ottawa’s been screwing the West for decades — Trudeau's carbon taxes, Carney’s smug elitism, and laws like Bill C-69 that sabotage our prosperity. The message from the East? Shut up, pay up, and stay in your place. We’re done with that. And we think you are too. That's why Rebel News is launching a campaign to give Albertans and the West a voice — and we need your help to kick it off. Please help us fund a province-wide poll on Alberta independence, emergency townhalls, and fearless journalism that tells the truth about how badly Ottawa treats the West. If you're fed up with being trampled by the Laurentian elite, chip in now. We’re not taking it anymore!

Amount
$
Donation frequency
DONATE

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.