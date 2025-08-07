Safeway grocery store puts Alberta flag back up after brief backlash

On Wednesday's special Buffalo Roundtable live stream, Cory Morgan of the Western Standard joined Rebel News to discuss a Safeway grocery store in Alberta facing brief backlash for flying the province's flag.

A man named Shawn Copland reportedly voiced his opposition to the flag while addressing an assistant manager on social media, according to City News.

Copland believes the flag could be politicized or co-opted for issues that aren't truly for the benefit of the province, and could be viewed as a possible 'rebuke to Canadian sovereignty,' according to reports.

The flag was taken down for a short period of time following the complaint but is now back flying at the store in Medicine Hat.

Cory explained that he saw the social media post of the man "bragging" about getting the flag taken down. "I saw this posting with this guy bragging that he had gotten an Alberta flag taken down in a Medicine Hat Safeway," he said.

"Not only that but of course there were a few others giggling along with him saying this is brilliant, and asking where they can go to other Safeways and do this," Cory continued

"I screen capped it and shot it out on X ... of course it exploded," he said.

Sheila discussed how the apparent demonization of Alberta's flag is reminiscent of some people's attitudes towards the Canadian flag during the Freedom Convoy. "We're seeing a replication of how the Canadian flag was treated once the convoy started flying it," she said.

Safeway's parent company, Sobey's, reportedly said in a statement that 'no ill intent or political statement is intended from the placement of flags.'