Former Iranian political prisoner organizes pro-Israel rally in Toronto

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on November 1, 2023.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Persian-Canadian freedom fighter Salman Sima to speak about a protest he organized this past weekend to stand strong for Israel against Hamas supporters.

About 200 Persian and Jewish Canadians gathered at Queen's Park on October 29 to express support for Israel. Evidence has mounted showing that the Iranian government was a critical part of the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel which left 1,600 people dead and launched a subsequent Israeli military response. According to the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza, the Israeli offensive has killed over 8,000 people.

Salman, who was previously a political prisoner of the Iranian Islamist regime, said that everything was peaceful at the rally at first. "You could see the love and unity between different communities, not just Jews and Persians," he said.

The rally soon took a turn when pro-Palestine protesters who had been demonstrating nearby approached the rally in a threatening manner. The police essentially said that they could not protect Salman and encouraged him to run. "Really shameful that Canada is a country that if you honk for freedom, they're going to freeze your bank account. But if you honk for Hamas, police are going to protect you in some cases."

Salman said that having lived under sharia law for 28 in Iran, he feels that Canadian politicians do not understand the threat posed by radical Islam. "It's not a matter of Islam against Jews or any specific religion, it's a matter of terrorism and a matter of foreign influence," he said.