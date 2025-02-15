Sam Cooper breaks down foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

All eyes are on the Liberal leadership race, but what about the foreign interference happening right under our noses? With the successful Liberal candidate taking on the role of Prime Minister and shaping the trajectory of Canadian politics for as long as the next six months, the incentive of our foreign adversaries to tamper with the selection process is higher than ever.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, independent investigative journalist Sam Cooper answers the question: How worried should Canadians be about foreign interference in the Liberal leadership race?

"I'm hugely worried," said Cooper. "MP Michael Chong testified… that he has grave concerns that the next Prime Minister or Premier under Canada's system can be [chosen] by leadership nomination contests that are open to abuse."

There is already evidence of foreign cyber interference, primarily through disinformation campaigns targeting Chrystia Freeland. According to Cooper, much of this interference seems to favour Mark Carney.

"With regards to the attack on Chrystia Freeland… it resembled exactly the attack on Kenny Chiu," Cooper noted. "A lot of smart people were wondering why Chrystia Freeland… Perhaps to favour Mark Carney because… there's no denial that Carney appears to be the choice of the… Prime Minister's office. It's sort of like… a baton pass to a new leader, and it looks like the Liberal Party is doing pretty well with that… scheme right now."

"It looks like those forces are lining up behind Mr. Carney. It looks like, what I would call, related cyber forces are attacking Chrystia Freeland… Already, I'm confident saying there's interference in the Liberal leadership campaign."