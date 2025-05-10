Sam Cooper: 'Deafening' silence from Carney on Chinese intimidation of Conservative Joe Tay

On Friday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, The Bureau investigative journalist Sam Cooper joins Ezra to discuss the ongoing plight of Canadian activist and former Conservative candidate Joe Tay, who continues to be targeted by the Chinese government even after the end of the last election cycle.

Tay, who ran against former Liberal MP Paul Chiang, was thrust into the spotlight during the campaign when Chiang repeatedly referenced a $1 million bounty placed on Tay's head by the Chinese government. Chiang appeared to encourage Tay's capture and delivery to Chinese authorities in exchange for the reward. Despite widespread backlash, Chiang remained the Liberal candidate for some time, bolstered by support from now-Prime Minister Mark Carney. Chiang eventually stepped down — but not due to pressure from Carney, who stood by him throughout the controversy.

Tay's challenges have continued beyond the campaign. As Cooper reports, family members of Tay have recently been detained by Hong Kong authorities — a move widely viewed as a tactic to further intimidate Tay and others within the Chinese Canadian community.

And what has been the response from the Canadian government so far?



"Deafening silence from Mr. Carney," said Cooper, "who, as you rightly point out, has said nothing, essentially, to tell China that it's absolutely unacceptable what's happened to Mr. Tay, and as you say, he stood by [Chiang] right to the end, and hasn't acted."