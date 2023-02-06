The ‘Unholy’ Grammy performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras sparks condemnation

Grammys.com

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

On Sunday night, numerous viewers of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards were appalled by a controversial performance by Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

The duo, who won the 2023 Grammy award for best pop duo/group performance for their song “Unholy,” performed to a backdrop of fire and red lights and surrounded by dancers using props with allusions to BDSM themes. Smith topped the performance off with a hat adorned with horns, making it clear to the audience that the act was meant to invoke a satanic theme.

The song itself contains lyrics that praise Balenciaga, the clothing brand recently embroiled in a child sexual exploitation scandal.

Afterward, Petras, a biological male, spoke of the performance:

I think a lot of people, honestly, have kind of labeled what I stand for and what Sam stands for as religiously not cool. So it’s a take on not being able to choose religion and not being able to live the way that people might want you to live, because, you know, as a trans person, I’m kind of already not wanted in religion.

The performance quickly became the subject of intense backlash online.

Writer Ben Kew tweeted, “I know we on the right probably use the word satanic too often but this performance from Sam Smith is literally a tribute to Satan.”

Political commentator Liz Wheeler added, “Don’t fight the culture wars, they say. Meanwhile demons are teaching your kids to worship Satan. I could throw up.”

Satanism sponsored by Pfizer https://t.co/VgS7kYkJAF — Caroline (@carolinecwilder) February 6, 2023

Definitely not a spiritual war. pic.twitter.com/5fnpiZ0SSj — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 6, 2023