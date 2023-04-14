Sam Smith faces backlash over explicit content and Satanic imagery

AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Sam Smith is facing online criticism for his recent "Gloria" world tour performance, which some social media users argue should have been age-restricted due to graphic sexual content and Satanic imagery.

Smith, who has garnered significant controversy in recent months over his embrace of transgenderism, has sparked another controversy following his performance in Sheffield, UK, with many social media users expressing their dismay at the lack of age restrictions for the show, which featured explicit content and Satanic imagery.

As part of his "Gloria" world tour, Smith's performance included wearing a devil costume and engaging in provocative stage antics.

Some critics called the show a "perverse freak show" and a sign of a "dying society," while others referred to it as "profound child abuse." Smith, who identifies as non-binary, performed Madonna's song "Human Nature" wearing only black underwear, fishnet tights, black boots and nipple pasties.

5 year old girl attended Sam Smiths concert last night. The singer thanked her for coming and the child’s mother said “she copies all your dance moves”.



This is the same concert where Sam Smith performed satanic fetish sex acts on stage.



Are these dance moves something… pic.twitter.com/uS7HIiOk40 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 13, 2023

The Ticketmaster website states that attendees under 15 must be accompanied by an adult 18 or older but did not mention any specific age restrictions for the concert, the Daily Wire reported.

Backlash against the singer came hard and fast, with numerous users on TikTok and Twitter expressing their disdain at the raunchy performance. One concerned parent shared a video of their five-year-old daughter imitating Smith's dance moves, questioning whether such content is suitable for children.

The "Gloria" tour will continue in London before heading to the United States in July, starting with a performance in Miami.

Smith previously faced backlash for a similarly explicit and controversial performance of the song "Unholy" at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Critics, such as political commentator Liz Wheeler and commentator Robby Starbuck, have accused Smith of mocking Christianity and promoting Satanic themes, calling the act "boring, vile, rehashed shock tactics."