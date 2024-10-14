WATCH: San Diego leftist willing to pay MORE to keep Trump out but not all locals agree

I took to the streets of San Diego to get a pulse on public sentiment ahead of the 2024 U.S. election, where Kamala Harris and Donald Trump face off in a heated race.

As part of my nationwide tour, Avi Across America, I'm aiming to talk to everyday Americans about the issues shaping their views, and San Diego offered a mixed bag of opinions.

Of course, in California, you don't have to look especially hard to find strong voices against Trump, one 22-year-old local I found was even ready to take it to the next level.

"I'm willing to pay more day-to-day just to not have Trump," he said. Despite San Diego being one of the most expensive cities in America, he confidently declared his ability to stay afloat, urging others to vote for Harris, even if it meant enduring economic hardship.

"Everyone else should suck it up... just do not vote for Trump."

Not everyone shared that view, however. One man voiced his support for Trump, calling him "the most real" when it comes to the issues America faces.

"Trump can't be bought or scared. He’ll do what he thinks is right," he stated, while labelling Harris a "puppet" who is driven by money and outside influence.

Opinions varied as I continued interviews, but even in a state dominated by left-wing politics, Trump was still a popular choice. Some expressed outright indifference to the political process, while others had stronger preferences.

A self-identified anarchist claimed not to vote at all, dismissing the significance of any election. When asked about Trump’s handling of issues such as the economy, a small business owner from the suburbs spoke about his personal experiences.

"Things were better when Trump was in office. I even had a business back then. I don’t anymore." He felt that the current administration had led to confusion and instability.

On the topic of immigration, an interviewee defended Trump’s strong stance on the U.S.-Mexico border, arguing that illegal immigration was a serious issue, particularly in San Diego.

"I've met illegal immigrants who aren't the best people... It's true, we do have a border problem."

As the conversations turned to the divisive rhetoric surrounding the election, some voiced frustration at the pressure to conform to particular views.

"People are scared to say they support Trump because of their jobs or their friends," one man shared, while another commented on how polarising the political landscape had become, lamenting that people are "so divided and unaccepting of other views."

My interviews revealed a divided electorate, with strong feelings on both sides. From economic policies to immigration and social justice, San Diegans seem to reflect the larger national debate as the election approaches, with both Trump and Harris supporters remaining firm in their convictions.

