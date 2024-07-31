San Francisco proposes cash incentives for drug users to quit drugs
Mayor London Breed has introduced the 'Cash Not Drugs' program to combat the city's ongoing substance abuse crisis.
San Francisco officials have unveiled a new initiative aimed at combating the city's persistent drug problem by offering financial incentives to welfare recipients who test negative for illegal substances.
The proposed "Cash Not Drugs" program, announced Monday by Democratic Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Matt Dorsey, would provide $100 weekly payments to eligible participants who pass regular drug tests. To qualify, individuals must be current recipients of the County Adult Assistance Program (CAAP), have a diagnosed substance use disorder, and voluntarily submit to weekly testing, the Daily Caller reports.
"I want to make it just as easy to get treatment, as it is to go out there and buy dope," Mayor Breed stated during the press conference.
The stipends would be distributed via gift cards or electronic benefit transfers, funded by the Homelessness and Supportive Housing Fund and CAAP Treatment Fund. The proposal, which requires approval from the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, outlines a three-year program to be managed by the city's Human Services Agency in collaboration with the Department of Public Health.
Some local residents expressed skepticism about the program's potential effectiveness. Salvatore Zucco, who reportedly spends up to $100 daily on fentanyl, described the incentive as potentially beneficial in the short term but insufficient for long-term recovery. Another resident, Jonathan Broomfield, suggested that a higher weekly amount of $300 might be more enticing.
The initiative comes in the wake of a voter-approved proposition in March that mandates substance use disorder screening for CAAP beneficiaries suspected of drug dependence. San Francisco has been grappling with a severe drug crisis, recording 806 accidental overdose deaths in 2023, a new record for the city.
Jeff Cretan, Mayor Breed's communications director, emphasized the program's intent: "The goal is to get people into treatment and get their lives on track."
- By Ezra Levant
